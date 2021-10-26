Man accused of living in attic of Lacassine home

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. – A man is accused of living in the attic of a Lacassine home.

On Monday, deputies with the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a Lacassine home on Highway 101.

The owner of the apartments called the Sheriff's Office after a tenant was home and witnessed the suspect drop from the attic area into her apartment, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office. When the suspect realized someone was home he fled the apartment.

Gregory Bonnette, 33, was arrested and booked on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

This is the 21st incident where Bonnette has been arrested, Ivey stated.

