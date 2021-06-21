Man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile

A 20-year-old Jennings man is accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

On Sunday, Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office deputies patrolling the area of Highway 26, in Lake Arthur, observed a vehicle operating without a license plate light, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies made a traffic stop and met with the driver, identified as Glynn Oser. Deputies say a 14-year-old girl was with Oser in the vehicle.

Oser was questioned. Deputies say he had inappropriate behavior with the juvenile.

Glynn Edward Oser was arrested and booked on charges of no license plate, distribution of sample tobacco, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

