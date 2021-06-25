LSP: Motorcycle passenger killed in Jeff Davis Parish crash

A Jennings woman was killed Thursday during a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on US Hwy 90 in Jeff Davis Parish.

State Police Troop D says troopers responded before 8:00 pm on June 24 to the crash near Farm Supply Road.

The crash claimed the life of 56-year-old Lorrie Lynette Herron of Jennings.

According to State Police, Herron was a passenger on a motorcycle that was traveling east on Hwy 90. Troopers say that, for unknown reason, the driver of the motorcycle ran off of the roadway and entered a ditch.

Both the driver and Herron were ejected from the motorcycle.

Troopers say both were wearing DOT approved helmets at the time of the crash.

Herron sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver received minor injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles hospital for treatment

A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

