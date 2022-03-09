Louisiana's largest egg drop returns to Jennings

JENNINGS, La. – The Our Savior’s Church EggDrop is back for a seventh year.

The OSC EggDrop is the largest and most spectacular Easter Egg hunt in Louisiana, according to event organizers.

The EggDrop will be held Saturday, April 9, at the Jennings Parks & Recreation in Jennings, LA from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M.

In 2019, 2,500 children participated in the event.

The highlight of the OSC EggDrop occurs when a helicopter flies over and drops more than 50,000 plastic Easter eggs on the fields for the Egg Hunt. After the helicopter has safely left the children will then be allowed onto the field to collect eggs.

This year’s event will feature three age-specific drops (Ages 0-4, 5-8, and 9-12). Each drop will be staggered 30 minutes for each age group. Our Savior’s Church will also "roll out the red carpet" for children with special needs by providing a VIP pass that will ensure they get preferred access to the egg hunt.

The EggDrop is for children 12 years old and under but there will be activities for the entire family such as: interactive inflatables, train rides, food trucks and photos with the Easter Bunny. This

event is free to the Southwest Louisiana community because of the generous sponsorships of local businesses, event organizers say.

Since this event is the largest egg hunt in Louisiana, pre-registration is encouraged. Preregistering allows families to move through the line faster. Register your child at www.EggDropLA.com.

“Our church has enjoyed hosting this amazing community event for the last five years," said Josh Belt, Lead Pastor, Our Savior’s Church Jennings. "There is no greater way to celebrate Easter than to host a large family fun party for our community.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel