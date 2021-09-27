Leesville woman accused of stabbing boyfriend on I-10

A 38-year-old Leesville woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend on Interstate 10 in Jefferson Davis Parish.

On Sunday, September 26, 2021, deputies were dispatched to Interstate 10 Westbound milepost 48 when dispatchers received a call from a woman reporting she had stabbed her boyfriend, according to a Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived they found a man conscious but bleeding heavily from the arm and chest area.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment by Acadian ambulance.

Jennifer Rene Braxton was arrested and booked into the parish jail on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and battery of a dating partner.

