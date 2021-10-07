LDWF: Body of missing boater recovered

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident in Jefferson Davis Parish.

The body of 71-year-old Daniel R. Reed, of Jennings, was recovered from Chicot Lake around 9 a.m. on Oct. 7.

Agents were notified about a missing boater around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 in Chicot Lake. Agents responded immediately and began searching the area. LDWF agents along with deputies from the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Evangeline Parish Firemen and Chicot State Park Rangers searched until around 3 a.m. on Oct. 7, according to a spokesperson for LDWF.

The search crews resumed at first light on Oct. 7 and found Reed’s vessel in a cove. His body was found shortly thereafter in close proximity to the vessel.

Reed was a coach and mentor.

LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. It is unknown at this time what caused Reed to fall overboard. Reed was not wearing a personal flotation device. His body was turned over to the Jefferson Davis Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death, the spokesperson stated.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel