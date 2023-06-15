LCPD: Pursuit involving vehicle stolen from Shreveport ends in Jennings

A stolen vehicle from Shreveport led Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) Officers on a chase that ended in Jennings, according to Department Spokeswoman Lieutenant Brenda Treadway.

Just before 9 pm on June 13, 2023, a traffic stop was initiated on the stolen vehicle near the intersection of Legion Street and Gerstner Memorial Drive in Lake Charles.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, David Todd Blanchard, 30, of Baton Rouge, refused to stop for Officers.

Lt. Treadway says Blanchard led Lake Charles Police to Jennings, where the vehicle was disabled and came to a stop.

Blanchard was arrested without incident and charged with the following: Aggravated Flight, Possession of Stolen Items, Felony Obstruction, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of CDS II and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

David Blanchard was transported to LCPD Headquarters and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility, officials report.