Lauren Heinen selected as District Attorney for Jeff Davis Parish

Lauren Heinen has been selected as District Attorney for Jeff Davis Parish

Heinen will take over from Elliott Cassidy who was also in the running for the position at the 31st Judicial District Court. Cassidy was announced interim DA in July 2021 after the death of District Attorney Kevin Millican.

Lauren Heinen received 58 percent of the vote.

