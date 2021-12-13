Lake Charles woman arrested for March cruelty to juveniles case

A Lake Charles woman was arrested Friday on a warrant for 2nd degree cruelty to juveniles.

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office was assisted by Calcaiseu Sheriff's deputies in locating and taking 25-year-old Mary Nykole Labove into custody.

Deputies say Labove was suspected of injuring an infant in March of 2021.

The 2-month-old was treated in New Orleans Children's hospital for bruises, broken bones and a skull fracture. The child, according to deputies, is now in foster care and continuing physical therapy for injuries sustained.

JDPSO says that a grand jury was presented with the investigation and an indictment was made against Labove.

Labove was located and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on December 10.

Additional arrests are expected.

