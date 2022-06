Jeff Davis Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Lake Charles man who was wanted on felony theft charges.

According to deputies, 43-year-old Gabrielle Brett Joseph and his co-workers pawned several items from a residence in Iowa. Joseph and his co-workers were hired to pack and move items on January 3, 2019 for a soldier that was assigned to Ft. Bragg.

Deputies said they were able to recover some of the stolen items. Joseph was booked into the parish jail.