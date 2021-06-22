Watch
NewsJeff Davis Parish

Actions

Lake Charles man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile

items.[0].image.alt
courtesy Jeff Davis Parish Sheriffs Office / Facebook
Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Department could be in new facility by March
Posted at 4:09 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 17:09:19-04

Deputies have arrested a Lake Charles man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies received a complaint involving inappropriate contact between an adult and a juvenile acquaintance. Detectives say the male, identified as 36-year-old David Breland, met the juvenile while employed by a Lake Arthur business.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and Breland was booked on June 22 in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on one count of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

His bond has not yet been set.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.