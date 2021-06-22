Deputies have arrested a Lake Charles man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies received a complaint involving inappropriate contact between an adult and a juvenile acquaintance. Detectives say the male, identified as 36-year-old David Breland, met the juvenile while employed by a Lake Arthur business.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and Breland was booked on June 22 in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on one count of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

His bond has not yet been set.

