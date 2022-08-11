Lake Arthur woman wanted for incident involving molestation of a juvenile

Lake Arthur, LA- The Jefferson Davis Parish detectives have a warrant out for the arrest of Brooklyn Lafleur Manuel, 25, of the 300 block of Louisiana Ave. for her involvement in the molestation of a juvenile.

On April 11, 2022 detectives began investigating a complaint and it was discovered that Manuel was present during the incident.

A Colby Manuel was also arrested on warrants in reference to the same incident on August 10, 2022.

Brooklyn Lafleur Manuel is wanted on charges of molestation of a juvenile, cruelty to a juvenile, and failure to report certain felonies. If you have information on her location, please contact the Sheriff’s office at (337) 821-2100.

