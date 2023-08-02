Lake Arthur Water System to make repair Monday; boil order to follow

The Town of Lake Arthur Water System has found a flange leaking in a six-inch line connected to a water hydrant, and it has to be repaired.

The water will be shut off Monday, August 7 at 8 a.m. and when it comes back on the town will be under a boil order.

Officials say the system will be down for most of the morning or longer until repairs are completed.

Please check social media, mobile app, and as always you may call Town of Lake Arthur City Hall at 337-774-2211 for more information.

The boil order will be in effect until further notice.

Here are some tips for a boil order:

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.