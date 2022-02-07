Lake Arthur to shut off water to entire town

The Town of Lake Arthur Water System will shut off water to the entire town at 1:00 pm.

Officials say the town's main water line is busted.

Because of these problems, the water produced by the water supply system is of "questionable microbiological quality."

As a precaution, the Town of Lake Arthur Water System is issuing an advisory effective at 1:00 p.m. on February 7, 2022. This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System.

It is recommended that all consumers boil water for one minute before using it.

The Town of Lake Arthur Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory when the water supply system is shown to be safe.

