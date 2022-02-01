Lake Arthur PD offers the perfect Valentine's gift - for your ex

The Lake Arthur Police Department is offering a Valentine's Day Special.

"Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Do you have information that they are driving with drugs in their car? Give us a call with their location and we'll take care of the rest," a post on the department's Facebook page says. "This Valentine's Day Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shots that will be posted on online for all to enjoy. This special is capped off with a special Valentine's dinner."

There's no limit on the special, they add.

"We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals. We don't blame you, this special is too sweet to pass up. Operators are standing by," the post says.

Here's the full post: