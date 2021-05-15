Lake Arthur High School holds graduation ceremony

Lake Arthur High School celebrated its 2021 graduating class during commencement ceremonies held Friday evening.

Graduates took the stage to receive their diplomas and celebrate their accomplishments after a difficult year marked by the coronavirus pandemic and hurricanes.

We caught up with the class valedictorians, who say they're thankful for everyone who helped them through the school year.

"With all our academic achievements, we've accomplished so much and gotten so far in life, and I really do with the best for all of y'all in the future," said Keagan Simon.

Fellow valedictorian Callie Broussard added, "I want to say thank you to everyone who made this year possible with COVID and everything. I'm glad we got to have a semi-normal year."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel