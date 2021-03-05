Kinder man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile

A Kinder man is accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a runaway juvenile and indecent behavior complaint on February 18, 2021. The juvenile was found in Elton, Louisiana shortly after she was reported missing.

Investigators interviewed the runaway and discovered she left because she was approached by a neighbor who had inappropriate contact with the juvenile, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey, spokesperson for the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff Office. The neighbor was interviewed on March 3, 2021, and admitted to the inappropriate contact with the juvenile, investigators say.

Robert Gatlin Riddle Jr.,36, was arrested and booked into the parish jail for indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Riddle is held with no bond at this time.

