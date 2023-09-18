Jennings woman dies in head-on crash

A Jennings woman has died after a head-on crash in Jefferson Davis Parish according to Louisiana State Police.

On September 17, 2023, shortly before 8:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 26 and Hillias Road in Jefferson Davis Parish. The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Chelsey E. Benoit of Jennings.

An investigation revealed a 2014 GMC pickup truck, driven by 65-year-old Jeffery L. Meche of Jennings, was traveling north on LA 26 and a 2006 GMC Envoy (SUV), driven by Benoit, was traveling south on LA 26. For unknown reasons, Meche crossed over into the southbound lane of travel and hit the SUV head-on.

Benoit, who was not properly restrained, was transported to an area hospital where she later died due to her injuries. Meche was not properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. He was transported by air ambulance to a Lafayette area hospital for treatment.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Benoit and will be submitted for analysis. A toxicology sample from Meche is pending. This crash remains under investigation.