Jennings tax preparer arrested in connection with fraud scheme

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Jennings man faces multiple felony charges in connection with a fraud scheme that cost Louisiana taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegitimate income tax refunds, according to the Louisiana Department of Revenue.

Investigators say Anthony Larance Candler, Sr., filed over 200 fraudulent state income tax returns on behalf of his clients in 2020 and 2021, claiming deductions for more than $400,000 in fabricated business expenses.

Candler's clients told investigators that they did not provide Candler with any documentation to support these claims, and that he filed the returns without their knowledge.

Candler was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday, September 29, 2023, on charges of Filing or Maintaining False Public Records, Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds and Computer Fraud, authorities say.

Candler is the 73rd person arrested under a joint anti-tax fraud initiative of the Louisiana Department of Revenue and the state Attorney General’s Office.