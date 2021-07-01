Jennings Stars and Stripes event returns for Fourth of July weekend

After the year off, event organizers are excited about the new location for the Stars and Stripes event at Founders Park in Jennings.

"Last year we had no Fourth of July because of COVID so we're looking forward to everybody coming out and having a good time," said event coordinator Lin Fake. "We're 100 percent open."

Food, live music, crafts, games and vendors can be expected on Saturday, July 3 from 4:00 pm to 8:30 pm at the park on Main Street in Downtown Jennings.

Also 100 percent open on Saturday, many downtown businesses that are looking forward to seeing new customers.

"It will be good for us," said Mari Trejo.

Trejo, who manages El Taco on Main Street, says having the festival just outside her doors will be great for business.

especially after last year when there was no festival to draw visitors to town.

"We want more people to come try our food so i guess if more people come to our restaurant that will be good for us," she said.

On top of the businesses the festival will bring in local vendors serving fourth of July staples like burgers and watermelon. Of course there will be Cajun flavors and a few surprises too.

Organizers say the Main Street set up is more convenient rain or shine.

"Games and the vendors will be set up on the street. In that case if it rains, we'll be dry and we won't have to worry about muddy grass and that kind of stuff," said Fake.

The fireworks show is expected to begin at 9:00 pm.

"Because we're downtown we are going to stop at 8:30 where they can go to their favorite spot and see. The fireworks will be at the airport," said Fake.

Ice chests are welcome this Saturday and its totally free event.

