DASHCAM VIDEO: Help needed solving Jennings shooting

JENNINGS, La. — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Jennings.

The shooting happened in the area of McKinley and Craig streets, according to Chief Danny Semmes.

One person is in custody.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 337-821-5513.

The suspects fled in possibly a gray Chrysler 200 or a Dodge Avenger.

An officer monitoring the area for catalytic converter thieves captured the shooting on dashcam, Semmes stated. Gunshots can be heard in the video.

Investigators say about 50 rounds were fired.

”(The officer) happened to be in the right place at the right time - almost the wrong place at the wrong time,” Semmes said.

No one was injured, but two homes were struck with gunfire.

Police believed that the suspects were targeting a home on McKinley Street, but shots ended up also being fired into an elderly woman's house on Craig Street. He said it is believed the suspects parked a street over, got out of their vehicles, and walked to the home before opening fire. They then fled, leading police on a chase.

