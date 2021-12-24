Jennings' road rage incident ends after 100-mile run from law enforcement

PORT ALLEN — A Jennings' road rage incident had a man and woman on a 100-mile run from several law enforcement agencies, Friday afternoon, according to our media partners at WBRZ.

The Christmas Eve police chase ended at US 190 and La. 415, near Port Allen, after the man driving a pickup exited the interstate and eventually crashed.

Some shots were exchanged, sources said about the incident. There were no reports of any injuries as the two were taken into police custody.

The white Ford dually was fleeing southwest Louisiana, near Jennings, where Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said it was connected to a "serious offense" somewhere between Lake Charles and Lafayette.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes tells KATC that their department received a call earlier today from a woman driving an Infiniti on I-10 eastbound when a man in a white Ford dually pulled on side of her.

Police say the two had an altercation. The man in the white Ford dually pulled out a gun and shot into her car. The woman's hand was then injured by fragment from the inside of the car.

After receiving the call, Jennings Police notified agencies to the east and notified State Police. They say State Police located the white Ford dually at the western entrance of the Atchafalaya Basin.

Iberville Parish deputies then became involved in the pursuit when the fleeing duo entered Iberville Parish on the I-10 Basin Bridge, they say. Iberville deputies pursued the vehicle and, at times, tried to stop the fleeing pickup from getting closer to Baton Rouge.

The truck exited I-10 at La. 415 where the man turned onto the highway and headed toward US 190. The chase ended with the man and woman taken into custody at the US 190/La. 415 interchange.

Deputies from West Baton Rouge and Iberville were involved in the pursuit along with Henderson Police and Louisiana State Police.

Louisiana State Police is leading the investigation going forward, authorities said, according to WBRZ.

Jennings Police say they will have the truck and the suspect transferred back to their jurisdiction.

There were no traffic-related incidents reported because of the chase.

This is a developing story.

