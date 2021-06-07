Watch
NewsJeff Davis Parish

Actions

Jennings Police searching for suspect wanted in Sunday shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Jennings Police Department
Jeremey Freeney.jpg
Posted at 12:12 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 13:12:36-04

Jennings Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a Sunday morning shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of 25-year-old Jeremy Freeney to contact the Jennings Police Department.

Freeney, according to police, is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say that Freeny was last seen leaving the scene of a shooting he was involved in on Sunday, June 6.

He was reportedly driving a black sedan.

His last known address was 910 Mckinley Street.

Freeney is wanted on three counts of attempted first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal discharge of a weapon, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon, prohibited acts/ drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on Freeney's whereabouts is asked to call the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.