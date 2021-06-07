Jennings Police searching for suspect wanted in Sunday shooting

Jennings Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a Sunday morning shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of 25-year-old Jeremy Freeney to contact the Jennings Police Department.

Freeney, according to police, is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say that Freeny was last seen leaving the scene of a shooting he was involved in on Sunday, June 6.

He was reportedly driving a black sedan.

His last known address was 910 Mckinley Street.

Freeney is wanted on three counts of attempted first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal discharge of a weapon, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon, prohibited acts/ drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on Freeney's whereabouts is asked to call the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513.

