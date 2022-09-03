Jennings Police searching for suspect in stabbing

JENNINGS, LA- Jennings Police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a man multiple times.

According to our partners at KPLC, police were notified of a stabbing on Racca Road Friday night. When police arrived, they located a man with stab wounds to the torso, head, and neck. The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to Chief Danny Semmes.

The suspect, Timothy Walker, 42, was last spotted at his home on a doorbell camera. Chief Semmes said a search was conducted, and bloody shoes and clothes were found.

Walker was last seen in the Lafayette area according to officials.

The investigation is still ongoing, and we will provide updates as they become available.