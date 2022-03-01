Watch
Jennings Police search for runaway

Hayden Gary
Jennings Police Department
Hayden Gary
Posted at 1:46 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 14:53:54-05

The Jennings Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a runaway.

Police say they are searching for Hayden Gary. Gary was last seen wearing grey and black sweat pants and a grey Under Armour shirt with no shoes on.

If you have seen Hayden or have any information of Hayden’s whereabouts, please contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513.

