Jennings Police search for runaway

The Jennings Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a runaway.

Police say they are searching for Hayden Gary. Gary was last seen wearing grey and black sweat pants and a grey Under Armour shirt with no shoes on.

If you have seen Hayden or have any information of Hayden’s whereabouts, please contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513.

