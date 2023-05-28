Watch Now
Jennings police investigate Marcus Cain Park shooting

Posted at 2:53 PM, May 28, 2023
Jennings, LA- Police in Jennings are investigating a shooting that happened at Marcus Cain Park around 7:40 p.m. Saturday night where the“Down Home Reunion” was being held.

According to Police Chief Danny Semmes, it was reported a 25-year-old male was shot numerous times in the torso.

Due to heavy traffic, police officers transported the victim to Jennings Hospital. The victim was later flown to a Lafayette trauma center.

According to Police Chief Danny Semmes, the victim is in stable condition as of 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 28.

Investigators are searching for the suspects responsible, as well as witnesses to the shooting. If you saw the incident or can help, you’re asked to call the Jennings Police Department.

Police were assisted by the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police.

