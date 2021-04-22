Jennings Police investigate gunfight that left one victim hospitalized

JENNINGS, La. — The Jennings Police Department responded Wednesday evening to the corner of West and Smith Streets after receiving reports of 20 gunshots, which was the scene of an apparent gunfight that left one victim hospitalized.

According to Chief Danny Semmes, shortly after JPD responded to the scene, they were notified of a gunshot victim on McKinley Street, which was across town.

They located one male victim in a White Kia vehicle, who appeared to suffer from gunshot wounds to the groin and leg area.

Semmes said that Acadian Ambulance was called and the victim was airlifted to a local hospital Wednesday night, but has since been released.

Another suspect, Reginald Sanders, was also located inside the vehicle.

Investigators then arrived on scene and obtained a search warrant for the residence where the victim was found.

JPD found four weapons inside the residence: an AR-15 rifle that had been reported stolen and three handguns that had been hidden in certain areas inside the home.

Officers on scene on Smith Street also located more than 20 shell casings on the ground and shards of broken glass, which were consistent with a broken window of the vehicle where the victim was located.

JPD said they spoke to witnesses who told them several suspects had gotten into an altercation at the corner of West and Smith Streets that led to the gunfight.

At the residence on McKinley, JPD said that Jennings Fire Department told them they saw Sanders immediately enter the residence once officers arrived on scene. JPD said it is believed that Sanders placed the handguns in the secret locations inside the residence.

Sanders, 25, of Jennings, was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Marijuana, Illegaly Carrying/Discharge of Weapons and Obstruction of Justice.

Semmes says JPD is attempting to locate other suspects and that the investigation is ongoing.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel