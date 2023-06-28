Jennings Police: Assistance needed in search for missing man

JENNINGS, La. — The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with a welfare concern.

Officers need help locating 55-year-old Robert "Andy" West.

West was last seen riding a bicycle in the Jennings area, officials report.

At this time, authorities believe he is wearing a blue shirt, blue jean shorts and carrying a large military-style backpack.

Anyone with information on West's whereabouts is asked to contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5500 ext. 500 or the anonymous tip line at 337-275-9002.