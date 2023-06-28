Jennings Police: Assistance needed in search for missing man

Watch Now
Shots fired in Jennings; police searching for suspects
KATC photo
Posted at 6:23 AM, Jun 28, 2023
JENNINGS, La. — The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with a welfare concern.

Officers need help locating 55-year-old Robert "Andy" West.

347250759_650311947138039_5204763786574692145_n.jpg

West was last seen riding a bicycle in the Jennings area, officials report.

At this time, authorities believe he is wearing a blue shirt, blue jean shorts and carrying a large military-style backpack.

347560276_650311943804706_7024812940409284901_n.jpg

Anyone with information on West's whereabouts is asked to contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5500 ext. 500 or the anonymous tip line at 337-275-9002.

