Jennings Police arrest man for trying to steal catalytic converter

Jennings Police have arrested a man they say was caught in the act of stealing a catalytic converter.

Police were called to Gallup Street on Monday by a resident who said that a man was trying to steal the catalytic converter of their vehilce, a spokesman said.

Officers found Frederick "T-Butch" Fontenot, 45, and he alleged had a reciprocating saw and the wrenches commonly used to cut the items off vehicles.

As they were arresting him, officers also found a used syringe and some meth in his pocket.

Fontenot was taken to jail and cited for attempted theft and possession of methamphetamine. He wasn't booked because of a lack of space at the jail, officials say.

