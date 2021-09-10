Jennings man arrested in connection with recent burglaries near Hathway

A Jennings man has been arrested in connection with recent burglaries in the Hathaway area.

Deputies say they received and investigated three separate burglaries between August 27 and August 31. Detectives were able to recover evidence from the burglaries and identified 27-year-old Robert Linscombe as a suspect.

Linscombe was arrested and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on charges of theft and simple burglary.

According to APSO, additional arrests and more charges are pending.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel