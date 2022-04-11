Jennings home destroyed by fire on Sunday

A home in Jennings was destroyed by fire on Sunday morning.

The Jennings Fire Department responded at 9:00 am on April 10 to a house fire in the 700 block of Gallup Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames.

The department said firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within minutes of their arrival.

All occupants of the home were able to escape without injury, they said.

Fire District #2 assisted the Jennings Fire Department at the scene.

