Jefferson Davis Parish School Board seeks input on 4-day school week

The Jefferson Davis Parish School Board is seeking stakeholder input on a hybrid 4-day school week option. A hybrid schedule means that students and staff would attend 8 five-day school weeks while the remainder would be 4-day weeks.

JDSB said athletic events will still occur as scheduled on non-school days and athletic practices will take place after the end of each regular school day and may be allowed on non-school days.

All McNeese Dual-Enrollment classes will remain as scheduled through McNeese State University. Students scheduled for online classes on non-school days in Jeff Davis Parish would still be required to participate in and complete work for McNeese Dual-Enrollment classes on non-school days.

To take the survey, comment, ask questions, or voice concerns regarding the possibility of a hybrid 4-day week schedule, click here.