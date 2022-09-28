Jeff Davis Water Commission #1 issues boil advisory for some customers

Jeff Davis Water Commission #1 has issued a boil advisory because of a broken line.

The advisory is for customers in the Roanoke Community west of Hwy. 395 including the following streets:

1st Avenue, 2nd Avenue., W. 1st Street, W. 2nd Street., W. 3rd Street, W. 4th Street, W. 5th Street, W. 6th Street, W. 7th Street, Maple Street, W. 8th Street and W. 9th Street.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel