NewsJeff Davis Parish

Jeff Davis Water Commission #1 issues boil advisory for some customers

KATC
Boil Water Advisory
Posted at 2:11 PM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 15:11:01-04

Jeff Davis Water Commission #1 has issued a boil advisory because of a broken line.

The advisory is for customers in the Roanoke Community west of Hwy. 395 including the following streets:

1st Avenue, 2nd Avenue., W. 1st Street, W. 2nd Street., W. 3rd Street, W. 4th Street, W. 5th Street, W. 6th Street, W. 7th Street, Maple Street, W. 8th Street and W. 9th Street.

