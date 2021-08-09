Watch
NewsJeff Davis Parish

Actions

Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office changing office protocol because of COVID case increase

items.[0].image.alt
courtesy Jeff Davis Parish Sheriffs Office / Facebook
Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Department could be in new facility by March
Posted at 9:17 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 10:17:16-04

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office is putting in place temporary changes in their offices due to COVID-19 cases increasing.

They say the offices will be temporarily implementing new protocol including making appointments and wearing a mask.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's officials are asking individuals to call in and make an appointment to come into the office during the hours of 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday - Friday.

There will be a limit of one person into the lobby area at a time and everyone must wear a mask while inside. The measure is so that employees can "continue to serve, and be safe."

Please call (337) 821-2102 to schedule appointment for tax payments, occupational license, fines and fingerprints, they say.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.