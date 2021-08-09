Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office changing office protocol because of COVID case increase

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office is putting in place temporary changes in their offices due to COVID-19 cases increasing.

They say the offices will be temporarily implementing new protocol including making appointments and wearing a mask.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's officials are asking individuals to call in and make an appointment to come into the office during the hours of 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday - Friday.

There will be a limit of one person into the lobby area at a time and everyone must wear a mask while inside. The measure is so that employees can "continue to serve, and be safe."

Please call (337) 821-2102 to schedule appointment for tax payments, occupational license, fines and fingerprints, they say.

