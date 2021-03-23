Jeff Davis Schools: Avoid attempting to bring children to school in dangerous conditions

The Jeff Davis Parish School System says that parents and guardians should avoid attempting to bring children to school in dangerous conditions.

The School System posted to their Facebook page that, due to heavy rains on Tuesday morning, many roads in the parish are flooded and buses are unable to pass.

"Please do not put you or your child in danger by attempting to navigate through flooded roads to get to school," the Facebook post reads.

The school system has not closed school on Tuesday.

