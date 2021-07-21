Jeff Davis Parish Schools to offer free meals to students during 2021-22 school year

The Jeff Davis Parish School Board announced Wednesday that free meals will be offered to students during the 2021-22 school year.

The meals will be offered every school day to all students at no cost.

While normally a student's household would be required to meet income eligibility requirements to receive free or reduced-price meals, recent guidance issued by the United States Department of Agriculture allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the upcoming school year.

JDPSB says that the income eligibility requirement will likely return during the 2022-23 school year.

