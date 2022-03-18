Watch
Jeff Davis Parish school district names new superintendent

Posted at 3:55 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 17:09:39-04

The Jeff Davis Parish School Board has selected a new leader for the school district.

On Thursday, the board announced that John Hall will take over from the current superintended Kirk Credeur.

Credeur has served as superintended for four years. He tells KATC that his last day will be on July 1, 2022.

Hall will take over after Credeur's departure. According to the Associated Press, Hall has been assistant superintendent since 2017.

