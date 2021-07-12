Jeff Davis Parish deputies searching for suspects in attempted break-ins

Deputies are searching for the suspects involved in two attempted break-ins at residences in Jeff Davis Parish.

A recent attempted break-in at a home in Elton is believed to be connected to another attempted break in at a Jennings residence in April.

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office says the blue car reportedly used during a July 1 attempted break in on China Cemetery Road in Elton matched the description of a car captured on video surveillance at a residence on Pine Island Highway in Jennings on April 14.

In the April 14 incident, deputies say two suspects were seen on video attempting to kick in the back door of the residence.

Jeff Davis parish detectives say they believe the same two suspects were involved in both acts.

Investigators are now asking for help from the public in identifying them.

Anyone who recognizes any of the suspects or vehicle is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (337) 821-2100.

