Jeff Davis man runs to raise awareness

A Jennings man 48 mils this weekend, to raise awareness about the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Ralph Reed started running Friday afternoon, and every hour between 4 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. today, he ran a mile.

Reed said he's been there, and years ago strugged with depression and had suicidal thoughts. He said he has been wanting to find a way to use his running to help someone, and the AFSP's Run to Save Lives was the way to do it.

"Several months ago I started praying that God would use my running to help other people. And one day I was running and it came up. Do 48 miles in 48 hours, every hour at the top of the hour. So I went home and talked to my wife said hey lets put this thing together and find an organization that we would wanna partner with and see if we can't raise money for them," he said.