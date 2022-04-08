Watch
Jeff Davis deputies seeking inmate who walked off worksite

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Office
Posted at 11:05 AM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 12:05:06-04

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a work-release inmate that walked off a job site near Roanoke.

Deputies say 20-year-old Jared Baldridge of Deridder was last seen around 2:00 or 2:30 am on Friday, April 8th at the Galvanizing plant. Baldridge was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. He also has a green long sleeve shirt.

If anyone has information on his location, please contact the Jeff Davis Sheriff's office (337) 824-3850 or Beauregard Sheriff Office at (337) 463-3281.

