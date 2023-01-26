Watch Now
NewsJeff Davis Parish

Jeff Davis deputies searching for missing man

Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office
thumbnail_Morris Williams .jpg
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 11:53:58-05

KINDER, La. — Deputies with Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office, area first responders, and local fire district personnel are searching for a missing person.

Last seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder near Village Cemetery Road, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing green pajamas and possibly a brown jacket.

Williams's mother reported him missing when she woke this morning and noticed the door was open, and Morris was not home.

If anyone has information, please contact the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office at (337) 821-2100.

