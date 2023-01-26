Jeff Davis deputies searching for missing man

KINDER, La. — Deputies with Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office, area first responders, and local fire district personnel are searching for a missing person.

Last seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder near Village Cemetery Road, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing green pajamas and possibly a brown jacket.

Williams's mother reported him missing when she woke this morning and noticed the door was open, and Morris was not home.

If anyone has information, please contact the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office at (337) 821-2100.