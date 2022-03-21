UPDATE: Vermilion, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Mary, St. Martin, Acadia, Jeff Davis, Calcasieu public schools closed

Several parishes in Acadiana have announced closures for Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Vermilion Parish Schools will be closed.

Iberia Parish Schools will be closed. Officials says their twelve month employees will be dismissed at 11:00 a.m.

Lafayette Schools, St. Martin Schools, St. Mary Schools, Acadia Parish Schools, Jeff Davis Parish Schools and Calcasieu Parish Schools already have announced their system closures.

Public schools will be closed tomorrow because of the potential of bad weather.

We haven't heard from any other parishes so far, but we will update this story as soon as we do.

Parishes that have NOT announced closures:



Evangeline

St. Landry

Here are some private schools that have told us they will be closed:

Willow Charter Academy will be closed Tuesday for weather.

