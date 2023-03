JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. — At around 6 pm, Monday, March 13, deputies began a search for Wendi Annette Striesel, 46, of Westlake, La.

Striedel was driving a white 2023 Acura Integra. The vehicle was discovered abandoned near I-10 and Oilfield Road in Jeff Davis Parish.

Jeff Davis and Allen Parish deputies are currently searching the area.

If anyone has information or has seen Wendi, please contact the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 821-2100.