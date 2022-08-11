JDPSO issues reminder: School starts tomorrow

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's deputies want to remind residents that school is back in session beginning tomorrow, and as students head back to the classroom, schools, and communities around them are going to be busier than they’ve been in months.

The Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s office is reminding drivers to slow down, school speed zones and hands-free rules are in effect.

Sheriff Ivy Woods wants to make sure our children are safe traveling to and from school.

"Remember to slow down, leave early, obey all signs and signals," Woods says. "And don’t get distracted, just glancing down at your cell phone is enough to cause an accident. Let’s make it as safe as possible for our children by observing speed limits and driving without distractions."

Watch for students walking, riding bicycles, and getting on and off buses. Also remember it’s the law, you must stop for a school bus loading and unloading students, you must make a full and complete stop if the red lights are flashing and the stop-arm sign is on display, deputies say.

The only exception is when the bus is on the opposite side of a clearly divided highway. When it comes to the definition of a clearly divided highway, the law varies by state. In Louisiana, the roadway must be separated by a concrete barrier, ditch, or grassy median.

The new Jennings elementary school on LA 26 is going to present some challenges for the driver’s traveling that route beginning Friday, August 12, 2022, deputies say.

This is a new school zone and traffic may get congested during the first couple of weeks until drivers get used to the additional traffic. For motorists traveling North, but not dropping off at the school, may want to take LA 102, or make a right turn on Racca road to Main Street or LA 102 to avoid the school zone, deputies say.