JDPSO: Elton woman injures 2 people in home, threatens to shoot them

An Elton woman has been arrested, accused of simple battery and aggravated assault with a firearm after allegedly entering a home, injuring those inside and threatening to shoot them.

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office says that on Monday, March 3, 2021, at 8:00 pm, deputies responded to Elton Drive in reference to a disturbance.

They say that dispatch received the complaint that a woman had allegedly entered a home and harmed two of the people inside. The woman was reported to have threatened to shoot all the occupants of the home. Four people including the suspect were inside the home at the time.

Sheriff's Office deputies had to force their way into the home to secure it and check on the complainant and other victims. The victim had visible bleeding lacerations on both forearms, JDPSO deputies report. They report that injuries were minor and those hurt refused treatment at a hospital.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office April Savant

Deputies located the suspect, identified as 44-year-old April Dawn Savant of Elton, in the home and placed her under arrest. She was booked on a charge simple battery on the infirm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

