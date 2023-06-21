JDPSO: Dispute on I-10 leads to car crash, arrest

IOWA, La. —A Lake Charles man was arrested by the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO) after an altercation on the interstate caused a vehicle to veer off the road and hit a guardrail.

On June 20, 2023, JDPSO Deputies responded to a reported dispute on Interstate 10 near milepost 48 in Iowa.

Upon arrival, Deputies discovered a vehicle had damage to the right front fender.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office

A State Police Trooper had also separated two subjects on the shoulder of the highway.

According to the victim, her boyfriend had grabbed her arm, causing the vehicle to swerve off the road and hit the railing. Authorities say the victim had visible marks on her where she stated she was grabbed and had her hair pulled.

Hunter Allen Lecroix, 20, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Parish Jail for battery of a dating partner and aggravated criminal damage to property, officials report.