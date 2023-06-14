JDPSO: Assistance needed in motorcycle burglary investigation

JENNINGS, La. — On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office responded to North Frontage Road in reference to the theft of two small motorcycles, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey.

Upon arrival, the complainant notified authorities that the thief was caught on video surveillance.

As deputies reviewed the rear camera, a white male wearing a black shirt and blue jeans was seen walking into a covered area behind a restaurant. The suspect then removed one of the small motorcycles from behind the restaurant and left with it at around 2 am.

The same white male returned just before 6 am wearing a white shirt and blue jeans and removed the second small motorcycle from behind the restaurant, officials report.

Anyone with information on the identity of the thief or the location of the stolen items should contact detectives at the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office at (337) 821-2100.