Iowa woman accused of manslaughter in mom's death

An Iowa woman has been booked with manslaughter in connection with her mother's death.

Jeff Davis Sheriff's deputies arrested Savannah Deshaye Lawrence, 22, and booked her with Manslaughter. She is currently being held in the parish jail with no bond.

Deputies were called to the home where Lawrence lived with her grandmother in Iowa at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived the grandmother told them that she had a physical altercation with her granddaughter while the younger woman was moving her belongings out of the home. The grandmother said she was worried about her daughter, April Springs, 42, who had come home and was arguing with Lawrence in the driveway. The grandmother said that Lawrence had taken Springs to the hospital, and there was a large amount of blood in the driveway.

The grandmother didn't see what happened, deputies say.

Calcasieu Parish deputies went to the Lake Charles hospital to check on Springs, and found Lawrence and her husband there. They questioned them and learned that Lawrence was driving away from the house when Springs allegedly attempted to stop her and was injured.

Springs had a severe head injury and scrapes on her body, doctors told police.