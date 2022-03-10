Industrial manufacturing project to bring new jobs to Jeff Davis Parish

Washington-based fabricator and contractor, Greenberry Industrial, announced Thursday that it is in the process of converting a shipyard fabrication facility into a manufacturing plant in Jeff Davis Parish.

The Governor's Office says the project will create 100 new direct jobs with an average salary of $62,000 plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development says the project will result in 144 indirect jobs.

The new plant will occupy the former Gulf Islands Shipyards facility located on 180 acres along the Mermentau River near Jennings. The site will reportedly manufacture heavy industrial modules for petrochemical, maritime, energy, pulp and paper and high-tech semiconductor industries.

“Greenberry Industrial’s arrival in Louisiana reinforces our standing as a prime location for advanced manufacturing business investment,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “This project continues Louisiana’s rural revitalization by bringing an underutilized site back into commerce and creating quality jobs in the process.”

The Governor's Office says Greenberry will invest $500,000 to retrofit the facility with updated equipment. Installation is underway, and hiring is expected to commence in late March.

The company anticipates site upgrades will be complete by the end of April, with commercial operations beginning soon thereafter, they said.

“Greenberry Industrial is very excited about the expansion of our Gulf Coast operation into Jefferson Davis Parish,” Greenberry CEO Jarrett Pugh said. “We look forward to partnering with the community in growing our business, while investing in the Jennings site and hiring new Greenberry employees from the local area.”

Greenberry is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

“Finding a tenant for the shipyard, getting the facility back into commerce, and bringing back quality, high-paying jobs to our parish has been one of my primary goals,” said Creed Romano, President and CEO of Jeff Davis Parish Economic Development. “We are fortunate to have Greenberry as a new corporate citizen in Jeff Davis and look forward to making them feel welcome in our community and working with them to ensure many years of success. We also thank our partners at Louisiana Economic Development for their assistance with this project. This is a great win for Jeff Davis Parish, our state, and Southwest Louisiana."

Greenberry Industrial has a fabrication shop located in Sulphur in Calcasieu Parish.

