Interstate 10 westbound is closed following a crash that happened earlier this morning.

Troopers have closed the highway near Roanoke to remove the 18-wheeler involved. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

The crash happened about a mile est of La. 395, near the Hoke Road overpass.

The road will be closed for about two hours while the 18-wheeler is removed and the scene cleaned up.

You can visit la511.org or the 511 app for roadway conditions.